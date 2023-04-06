Silvio Berlusconi he started chemotherapy to fight a form of leukemia that struck him and which caused pneumonia and hospitalization in the San Raffaele intensive care unit, as reported by Ansa. Blood pathology would have caused the hospitalization last week. His condition remains stable. The leader of Forza Italia is vigilant, he spent “a quiet night”, he says Tajani, in the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. And you telephoned the party leaders – as reported in a note from FI – to whom you recommended their utmost commitment because “the country needs us”. The brother Paolo and children Luigi e Marina this morning they returned to San Raffaele, after yesterday’s visit with their partner martha fascinates. The concern is strong.
Scajola: “Berlusconi has a strong temperament, he’ll be fine”
“Strong temper, great fighter, he’ll be fine this time too.” Since the inauguration of the Imperia point, the former minister and one of the founders of Forza Italia Claudius Scajola thus comments on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi. “Of course he was already evaluating, and we have sometimes talked about it in recent months and weeks – added Scajola – that a new political phase will have to be opened, because it will be necessary for this transition, with the difficulty that still exists in the national political framework must find a new way of aggregation between political forces”.
Gasparri: “Berlusconi is there. The phone call is a sign of hope”
During the brief conversation this morning, Silvio Berlusconi “it was positive”, his tone “it was normal, I could say, even if we know the context. He told us to act and stay on track”. Maurice Gasparri he told reporters at Palazzo Madama, recounting the phone call received from the FI leader: “A sign of hope, the mere fact that he thought he had to communicate gives the spirit of the character and it moves me. Last night we fell asleep worried, today he called The president is there – continues the ‘blue’ exponent – and the mere fact that he thought he had to communicate makes the spirit of the character, and I’m moved. For the rest, we’ll see”.
Berlusconi has started chemotherapy
Tajani on Berlusconi: “Normal blood issues for a person of his age, no scaremongering”
The Foreign Minister intervened on Berlusconi’s conditions Antonio Tajani: “I’m not a doctor and I can’t make judgments on health issues. ‘Blood’ issues are normal for people over 50-60, there’s no need to be alarmist. But I repeat, you need to talk to the doctors, I absolutely cannot give medical opinions I spoke to the professor Zangrillo who told me conditions are stable; he calls his party leaders on the phone and this means that he is vigilant and gives concrete indications ”, explains the minister to Start on Sky TG24 and commenting on Berlusconi’s health conditions.
Salvini: “Greetings to Silvio, he’ll be back better than before”
“A thought for my friend Silvio who will surely come home better than before”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini, at the inauguration of the new section of the Pedemontana in the Treviso area. Passage, the one on Berlusconi, underlined by the applause of those present at the ceremony.
His daughter Marina also arrived at the San Raffaele
The daughter of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Marinahas just arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit her father who has been admitted to intensive care since yesterday.
Benigni (FI): “The young people of Forza Italia are by your side in this battle”
“Come on President! The Forza Italia youth movement is by your side in this battle too. There are thousands of young people from all over Italy who are waiting for your return with the energy, positivity and grit of always. The country still needs you! A big and warm hug from all of us”. Thus the deputy and national coordinator of Forza Italia Giovani, Stefano Benigni.
Renzi: “Come on president, we are waiting for you in the Senate”
“An affectionate hug to Silvio Berlusconi. Come on president, we are waiting for you in the Senate”, writes the leader Iv Matthew Renzi in his enews.
His son Luigi arrived at the San Raffale
The son of Silvio Berlusconi, Luigihas just arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit his father who has been admitted to intensive care since yesterday.
Berlusconi hospitalized, his son Luigi returns to San Raffaele
For now, there is no medical bulletin today on Berlusconi’s conditions
According to what has been learned in the San Raffaele hospital environment, for the moment no medical bulletin should be issued on the clinical conditions of Berlusconi.
Brother Paolo Berlusconi arrived at the San Raffaele
Paolo Berlusconi he has recently returned to San Raffaele in Milan where his brother has been hospitalized since yesterday morning Silvio, on the first underground floor of sector Q1. The leader of Forza Italia, who is in cardiological intensive care, would have been diagnosed with leukemia which would have caused pneumonia.
Berlusconi hospitalized, his brother Paolo: “Stable conditions, he’s a rock!”. The son PierSilvio outside the hospital
Berlusconi hears Tajani and the managers of FI: maximum commitment, the country needs us
“President Silvio Berlusconithis morning, he telephoned the national coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajanispoke to the group leader in the House Paolo Barelli and he interviewed the other party leaders and leaders.
He addressed an affectionate greeting and recommended maximum commitment in Parliament, in the government and in Forza Italia because ‘the country needs us!’. Everyone has assured him that they will not fail to be more attentive, loyal and present in following his instructions, waiting for him to recover soon and go back to being the fighter ever “, reads a note from the FI press office .
Santanchè: “I’m sad, let’s hope it goes for the best”
“I am very saddened, I feel a sort of melancholy, fear, fear. He was a great man from many points of view, today imagine him in a hospital bed suffering and in a situation that seems, reading the newspapers because I have not other information, be serious, I feel melancholy and sorry. I hope it goes for the best”, the words of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchein an interview with Radio 24.
Blood problems for Silvio Berlusconi
Blood problems of great concern. According to what ANSA collected from health sources, this is the pathology that has caused the worsening of the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized since yesterday morning in the intensive care unit of San Raffaele. But the only one who can give public information on Berlusconi’s state of health is the professor Zangrillohead of anesthesia at the hospital and personal doctor of the former prime minister.
Barelli: “Leukemia? I don’t know”
“I can’t go into that specific matter. I don’t understand what they say about leukemia. The whole world is worried about Berlusconi, who leaves his mark with his activity”. He said it Paolo Barelligroup leader in the Chamber of Forza Italia, guest of non stop news on rtl 102.5, adding that “today there will be a medical bulletin which I hope will give relief. President Berlusconi has found a posthumous infection of something he already had. He had been hospitalized for investigations, I understand that he spent a quiet night and in the next few hours we will understand the evolution. The president wants Forza Italia’s activity to go ahead quickly and not to stop, the demonstration of 5 and 6 May is confirmed “.
Barelli: “In the next few hours we will understand the evolution of Berlusconi’s situation”
“President Silvio Berlusconi encountered a posthumous infection of something he already had previously. He had been hospitalized last week for 3 days for investigations. I understand that he spent the night very calmly and I believe that in the next few hours we will understand the evolution, we all hope positive. There is obviously concern”. So Paolo Barelli, leader of the Camera di Forza Italia, guest on Rtl 102.5. “The president is vigilant, we are in contact with him, but he is not in a position to manage every situation”, adds the blue deputy, explaining that the Cav “wants that the activities” of the party “continue and move forward in a speedy manner, which stop waiting for news“.
Tajani: “Let’s hope the lion returns to lead Forza Italia”
Berlusconi “up until the day before yesterday he worked because we are organizing a two-day Forza Italia event in Milan in May, he was very active and followed everything with great attention – says the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanion Tg1 Mattina – We all want to be optimistic, let’s hope that the lion returns to lead the party, which has no currents but only one leader”.
Tajani: “Quiet first night for Berlusconi, stable conditions”
“I spoke to the professor this morning Zangrillo. He told me that Berlusconi he spent a quiet night and his condition is stable. The best way for us to be close to him is to work”. The Foreign Minister said, Antonio Tajaniat Tg1 Morning.
Silvio Berlusconi was diagnosed with leukemia, as reported by the Reuters news agency. The 86-year-old Berlusconi has been in intensive care since Wednesday in a cardiology unit at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, after suffering from respiratory problems. The billionaire media mogul, who made his fortune off commercial television, has had several health issues in recent years and was only released from the same hospital last week.
First night in ICU for Silvio Berlusconi, the 86-year-old former premier and blue leader, hospitalized (again after last week) at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since yesterday. Berlusconi was subjected to a series of checks and then detained for respiratory distress, pneumonia is suspected which could be the result of leukemia. Perhaps the medical bulletin will be released in the morning, but the professor will decide Zangrillo which is entrusted with the department in which the former premier is located.