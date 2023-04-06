Barelli: “Leukemia? I don’t know”

“I can’t go into that specific matter. I don’t understand what they say about leukemia. The whole world is worried about Berlusconi, who leaves his mark with his activity”. He said it Paolo Barelligroup leader in the Chamber of Forza Italia, guest of non stop news on rtl 102.5, adding that “today there will be a medical bulletin which I hope will give relief. President Berlusconi has found a posthumous infection of something he already had. He had been hospitalized for investigations, I understand that he spent a quiet night and in the next few hours we will understand the evolution. The president wants Forza Italia’s activity to go ahead quickly and not to stop, the demonstration of 5 and 6 May is confirmed “.