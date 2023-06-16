Home » BERLUSCONI Uggé, President of Fai-Conftrasporto: “He has brought about major transformations in the world of transport” – News
World

Following the news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi – who died this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 86 – the president of Fai-Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggé, expressed his condolences in a message.

“Following the news that has just arrived, on behalf of all the companies in the FAI-Conftrasporto world, I express my sadness and closeness to the family of Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of the Italian Republic. President Berlusconi made the history of our country and for the world of transport and logistics has had the ability to give life to great transformations in our country.

I had the honor of being a member of your II Government, as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and Member of Forza Italia. I will always remember that.”

