BERTANI TRASPORTI The construction of a railway station in the Valdaro – Azienda area is planned

The transport company of Castiglione delle Stiviere, Bertani Trasporti Spa consolidates its presence in the province of Mantua, announcing the construction of a railway yard in the Valdaro area and the creation of new jobs. The company that operates by road and rail has in fact recently acquired an area of ​​over 320,000 square meters in the industrial area of ​​Valdaro, the most important intermodal center in eastern Lombardy.

The project involves the construction of a logistics platform with a railway yard and storage capacity for more than 15,000 cars. Important synergies are also on the horizon with the objectives of the Province of Mantua, which intends to develop the railway station in relation to the port of Valdaro and the entire surrounding area.

The railway traffic induced by Bertani Trasporti Spa will exceed 500 trains per year. Once fully operational, the site will also lead to the creation of numerous new jobs. The Bertani Trasporti Spa project is part of the wider eco-sustainable program that the Province of Mantua intends to implement in the area.

The functioning of the platform and related services will in fact use renewable energies through the creation of photovoltaic anti-hail canopies, able to produce the electricity necessary for the settlement and to feed any unused portion into the grid.

This operation will contribute to the decarbonisation objectives of the territory which aim to reduce the emission into the environment of over 14,000 tons of CO2 and is part of the broader project called “Hydrogen Valley” which envisages the construction of an industrial pole capable of producing annually more than 1,500 tons of hydrogen from renewable sources.