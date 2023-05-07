Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast) announces solo album

Along with the announcement of his solo debut, Cosentino also confirms that Best Coast will be taking an indefinite break so that his personal career can take over right now.

Produced by Butch Walker, “Natural Disaster” shows us the interpreter moving away from the low-key indie-pop that has characterized her for a long time as the leader of Best Coast. The new record combines her well-known lyrical musings, which made her one of the defining voices of the mid-2000s, with pop-rock inspired by many of her most classic influences such as Bonnie Raitt o Sheryl Crowbluesy and country rock icons, as well as other female artists on the bill of Lilith Fair.

The first single from the LP is a song called “It’s Fine”, which sets the tone for Cosentino’s new material. The song is accompanied by a video clip directed by his regular collaborator Janell Shirtcliffwhich is already available.

On Best Coast’s indefinite hiatus, Cosentino states: “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been heavily involved in the band for over a decade. It was very difficult to make the decision to put the project on hold indefinitely and explore a new facet of myself, but I found it necessary. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I’m excited to be just Bethany Cosentino for a while and discover who I am outside of the box of ‘Bethany of Best Coast’ that I’ve lived in for so long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

