Bethesda and Virtuos Games are working on an Oblivion remaster

Con Starfield Coming soon, Bethesda’s next big RPG will be The Elder Scrolls VI, which however presumably will not arrive before 5-6 years. According to a new rumor, however, Microsoft and Bethesda would be working on a way to make the wait between the new sci-fi RPG and the next big TES sweeter.

An ex-developer of the Virtuos studio, the same currently working on the remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, has in fact revealed on Reddit (in a post now removed) that the studio is working on a remaster of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion.

The developer, which has been verified by the moderators of the sub r/GaminLeaksAndRumors as a reliable source and as a genuinely former Virtuos employee, explains that he was not directly involved in the project and therefore is not sure whether or not it is a remake, but states that the game will run simultaneously on the new Unreal Engine 5 and on the old Oblivion engine, a technique used by many remasters to allow players to quickly switch from the new to the old engine. This means that while the graphics will be next generation, physics and interactions will still be handled by the original engine; that is enough for us to believe that it will effectively be a remasteralthough it is possible that the developers make tweaks to the original gameplay to be transposed to the new engine.

The release of the game, according to the developer, would be scheduled for the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. This means that, if the rumor is confirmed, we will probably have news not before next summer. Stay tuned!