There has been a lot of talk in recent months about the secret railway of Putin, the system of armored stations and trains that allows the Russian president to move away from the prying eyes of the Russian secret services and safe from possible attacks by Ukrainian forces. Now, a new investigation of the Dossier Tsentrshows how the armored train on which Russia’s most important passenger travels is made, among plasma TVs, gyms and clinics for medical and cosmetic treatments.

