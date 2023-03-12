Bibio releases an EP covering the song “SOL” in collaboration with Oliver St. Louis. The project is a tribute to the past and to Bibio’s references. “SOL” is a track originally taken from their tenth studio release on Warp Records.

the others remixes come from 81810 y Champagne Eaglethat is, other projects of the own Stephen Wilkinson that explore the French electronica of Hollywood soundtracks and pop-rock themes from the eighties. The edition has been in charge of Alan Brax who, along with Thomas Bangalter and Benjamin Diamond, formed Stardust in the nineties

For Bibio, “SOL” was a perfect track to start a cover project and explore the work of other artists, such as Olivier St. Louis. The composer also talks about the producer: “I’ve been a fan of Alan Braxe since the late nineties, when I discovered the Roulé label, I fell in love with club music coming out of France. Since then I have followed Alan’s work, who has inspired me with his immaculate production and musical ear.”

This type of compositions brought her closer to working from the sample to later write dance music and be inspired by disco and house music. “The 81810 remix is ​​a cover I did as a tribute to those 90s French house legends, sampling the original SOL version and keeping it raw and simple (in keeping with the era) using my SP1200 and TR-909 EMUs and a pair of of effects pedals”, says Bibio.

The EP closes with the participation of Champagne Eagle, a project that Wilkinson started in 2006 with no pretensions beyond the game, but which he has been resuming occasionally over the years. “After playing SOL at a slower tempo on my guitar, I realized that I was ripe for a rework full Champagne Eagle, as always borrowing Hollywood soundtrack clichés and ’80s pop-rock tracks where the snare was bigger than the kick drum, but this time taking it further than previous drum-driven Champagne Eagle tracks live and a more elaborate production and instrumentation”, points out the producer.