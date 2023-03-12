Home Sports Kobald-Club Karlsruhe moves HSV damper
Kobald-Club Karlsruhe moves HSV damper

Kobald-Club Karlsruhe moves HSV damper

Hamburger SV missed the leap to the top of the table in the 2nd German Bundesliga and instead suffered a defeat for the first time in seven games.

The Hanseatic League lost 4-2 at the in-form Karlsruher SC, where Christoph Kobald played through in central defence, and are still in second place. They are one point behind leaders Darmstadt 98, who lost 3-1 at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

HSV in Karlsruhe in the first half without a chance

The Hamburgers were overrun in Karlsruhe in front of 23,532 spectators in phases in the first half. Paul Nebel (11th), Leon Jensen (17th) and Fabian Schleusener (32nd) scored for a comfortable lead for the hosts, who celebrated their fifth win in a row and worked their way up the middle of the table to eighth place. After the break, Schleusener then also made sure of the final score (89th).

Scorer Robert Glatzel brought the guests back in the second half with a brace (50′, 80′). Things got wild in the final phase: First Hamburg’s Javi Montero saw yellow-red (87′), then Schleusener scored to make it 4-2 and finally HSV coach Tim Walter, once a youth coach at KSC, was shown red for complaining (91′). .

Hannover 96 drew 1-1 with ex-Rapidler Louis Schaub (up to the 79th minute) against Hansa Rostock. Lukas Hinterseer was only exchanged for the guests in the 84th minute.

