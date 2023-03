The President of the USA, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The lesion that was removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month, during a regular medical examination, was cancerous, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said on Friday, according to ABC News.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed the small lesion to be basal cell carcinoma,” O’Connor said Friday.

“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. No further treatment is required,” the White House said.

