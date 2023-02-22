Joe Biden a sorpresa a Kiev Monday February 20, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A visit of extraordinary importance that of the US president, who met Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital. The two and together visited Mikhailovskaya Square.

During the visit, the US president announced half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine. «A year later, Kiev resists. And Ukraine resists. Democracy resists – said Biden-Putin thought he had the better of us but he was wrong ». (Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Kiev)