Information was leaked that the American president postponed the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipeline out of fear.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/60 Minutes

American President Joseph Biden, out of fear, postponed the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from June to September 2022. journalist Simur Hersh said in an interview for “Berliner Zeitung”, reports Sputnik. He added that many participants in that operation thought it was crazy to do something like that.

Let us remind you that a week ago, an article was published on Hersh’s website in which it is stated that divers of the US Army planted explosives on a gas pipeline last summer, during military exercises, and that Norwegians activated it three months later.. “Yes, American divers did it near the end of the exercise… But the White House got upset at the last minute. The president said he was afraid to do it. He changed his mind and issued a new order that allowed the explosives to be set off remotely. at any time“, said Hersh.

According to him, Biden ordered it to be done in September and many participants of that operation who were highly positioned in the special services were against the plan, considering it crazy. At the same time, due to the delay, only six of the eight bombs that were placed exploded, said Hersh.

The journalist points out that Biden was afraid that Germany would abandon sanctions against Moscow, taking into account that things were bad for the West because of Ukraine, and that is why he made the decision to organize a diversion. “Nord Stream 2” was stopped by Germany itself, not by international sanctions, and the US feared that Germany would lift the sanctions because of the cold winter, he says. Hersh insists that there were no such plans in February of last year when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Biden.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected]

(WORLD)