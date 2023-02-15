Eleventh success in a row for the Bucks, and this time the Celtics pay the price: 131-125 the final.

It is now almost a hookup in the East. Milwaukee has a record of 40-17, 41-17 for Boston, which in the Atlantic is closely followed by Phila at 37-19.

In career maximum range for Jrue Holiday with 40 points, complete with a triple from the escape at 25.2” from the siren. Alongside him 36 with 13 rebounds and 9 assists for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Boston still positive without Tatum, Brown, Smart and Horford. Worth noting then are White’s 27 points with 12 assists, 26 off the bench for Brogdon.