Home Sports Boston decimated, Milwaukee wins and gets closer
Sports

Boston decimated, Milwaukee wins and gets closer

by admin
Boston decimated, Milwaukee wins and gets closer

Eleventh success in a row for the Bucks, and this time the Celtics pay the price: 131-125 the final.

It is now almost a hookup in the East. Milwaukee has a record of 40-17, 41-17 for Boston, which in the Atlantic is closely followed by Phila at 37-19.

In career maximum range for Jrue Holiday with 40 points, complete with a triple from the escape at 25.2” from the siren. Alongside him 36 with 13 rebounds and 9 assists for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Boston still positive without Tatum, Brown, Smart and Horford. Worth noting then are White’s 27 points with 12 assists, 26 off the bench for Brogdon.

See also  Tournaments during the night On the pitch from 17 to 6

You may also like

Everything that will happen in today’s chapter, February...

Europe rejoices in PSG’s failed performance against Bayern

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Abraham, Bellingham, Man Utd sale,...

Welsh rugby union players consider strike action as...

BISIANI, DI BUO’ AND FRANGILLI, THE ARCHERY SILVER...

The Chinese men’s basketball warm-up match beat Tongxi...

a series of feints and then a rabona...

Jankto’s ex-girlfriend: “Coming out? I’m proud of him”

Chinese men’s basketball team: new faces bring freshness

Paris Saint Germain, the numbers of a joke:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy