Home World Biden returns to the case of Italy and the victory of the right: “Look what happened”
World

Biden returns to the case of Italy and the victory of the right: “Look what happened”

by admin
Biden returns to the case of Italy and the victory of the right: “Look what happened”

Joe Biden went back to talking about the risk of a shift towards the extreme right of some NATO countries and cited Italy, Spain and Hungary as examples. «Putin wanted to divide NATO. And look what happened on the eastern flank of the Alliance. Poland resists, but what about Hungary? And look what happened recently in Spain and Italy, ”the president said at a fundraiser for Democrats in Los Angeles. The statements date back to Thursday but have circulated now after the diplomatic incident with Pakistan, defined by Biden, on the same occasion, “one of the most dangerous countries in the world“.

See also  2 injured in shelling of kindergarten in eastern Ukraine

You may also like

“People before profits”: in America the movement of...

Why didn’t Li Ruihuan applaud Xi Jinping at...

Apple’s 2007 iPhone First Generation Auction: Expected to...

Paris, the woman arrested and the organ trafficking:...

China’s event attracts worldwide attention – Scroll –...

Censorship of LGBT books in Michigan: “Promote mental...

10 Years of Great Achievements in the New...

50th Anniversary of the Association of Churches in...

France, demonstration of the left against the high...

50th Anniversary of the Association of Asian Bishops’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy