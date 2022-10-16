The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, scheduled from 6 to 28 May 2023, will be presented tomorrow (Monday 17 October) from 5.30 pm at the Giorgio Gaber Opera House in Milan.

For the Belluno fans it will be the official confirmation of the two stages in the province, the Oderzo – Palafavera and the Longarone – Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

Giro d’Italia 2023, defined routes: it will be a legendary two-day event in Veneto Attilius De Col

September 24, 2022



It will be possible to follow the event live on the Corsa Rosa channels: on the giroditalia.it website, with comments in Italian and English, and via the Facebook page, the Twitter, TikTok and Instagram accounts, the YouTube channel and Daily Motion. In Italy it will be possible to follow the presentation on TV on Rai Sport starting at 5.15 pm.

The event will be presented by Cristina Fantoni and Paolo Kessisoglu, and will see the participation of many well-known faces of sport, entertainment, institutions and companies that are part of the great family of the Giro d’Italia.

The winner of the last Giro d’Italia, Jay Hindley, the last winner of the Maglia Ciclamino, Arnaud Demare, the winner of the last Maglia Azzurra of climbers, Koen Bouwman and two great champions who made the history of the Corsa Rosa as Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Contador.

Within the presentation there will be a talk show with the directors of Corriere della Sera Luciano Fontana, of Stefano Barigelli and of the Spanish newspaper Marca Juan Ignacio Gallardo.

To do the honors there will be the President of RCS Mediagroup, Urbano Cairo; the CEO of RCS Sport, Paolo Bellino and the Director of the Giro d’Italia, Mauro Vegni.