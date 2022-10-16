A new written against the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, appeared on the night between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October. After the five-pointed star made with the spray on the local Fdi headquarters in the Garbatella district and the banner at the Colosseum, this time the walls of the Alessandrino Aqueduct were smeared, in the stretch that crosses the Sangalli park, where it reads – written with the black spray – the phrase “La Russa executioner we hope you die”, initialed with the circled A, symbol of the anarchists. This is what is learned from investigative sources, informed by local institutions.

It is the third case within a few days. The first case in the Garbatella district, then at the Colosseum with the appearance of a banner and the writing of the name upside down.