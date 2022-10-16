Home News New writings against La Russa in Rome with anarchists initials: “We hope you die”
News

New writings against La Russa in Rome with anarchists initials: “We hope you die”

by admin
New writings against La Russa in Rome with anarchists initials: “We hope you die”

A new written against the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, appeared on the night between Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October. After the five-pointed star made with the spray on the local Fdi headquarters in the Garbatella district and the banner at the Colosseum, this time the walls of the Alessandrino Aqueduct were smeared, in the stretch that crosses the Sangalli park, where it reads – written with the black spray – the phrase “La Russa executioner we hope you die”, initialed with the circled A, symbol of the anarchists. This is what is learned from investigative sources, informed by local institutions.
It is the third case within a few days. The first case in the Garbatella district, then at the Colosseum with the appearance of a banner and the writing of the name upside down.

See also  Earthquake: with the new price list, the contribution for the 2016 earthquake increases

You may also like

Emergency landing in Vazzola, ultralight ends up on...

Covid Italia, the bulletin of October 16, 2022:...

Falls with the bike while traveling a dirt...

The Sitong Bridge incident shook the 20 largest...

Feltrina family: deserving students awarded

Pa for women but not among managers: the...

Armanni in charge “Too many councilors, the roadmen...

Fontana writes “inpiegato” instead of “employee”. The double...

The march of the Advar is back: the...

The Pope’s surprise announcement: “The world synod of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy