The now Dr. TONOUGBA Yawo Daniel brilliantly defended his doctoral thesis in pharmacy at the University of Lomé on March 21. The applicant obtained very honorable mention after an ingenious work on Heliotropium indicum.

The work consisted in carrying out a phytochemical screening, acute toxicity, subacute toxicity; a preventive anti-edematous test, a curative anti-edematous test, a study of analgesic activity, and a study of antipyretic activity.

The results revealed the presence of certain phytochemical groups including alkaloids, flavonoids, tannins, steroids and triterpenes, cardiac glycosides, quinones and carbohydrates.

For the applicant, the administration of a single dose of 5g/kg of the extract to the rat did not show any sign of acute toxicity.

“The LD50 of exposed animals was greater than 5g/kg. The evaluation of subacute toxicity showed that the hydro-ethanolic extract of the leaves of Heliotropium indicum at 1000 mg/kg could be toxic for the liver. Anti-inflammatory test results showed that the extract has significant anti-inflammatory effect as it inhibits formaldehyde-induced edema, decreases brewer’s yeast-induced hyperthermia and increases tail withdrawal time. to the electrical stimulus”, notes the work.

The now Dr returns to the conclusion that given the results obtained, the hydroethanolic extract of the leaves of Heliotropium indicum did not induce toxicity and has anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic properties at doses of 250 and 500 mg / kg .

