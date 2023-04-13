Home News The ‘gum’ of chewing gum is over
News

The ‘gum’ of chewing gum is over

by admin
The ‘gum’ of chewing gum is over

Gum was a sticky fad in the ’70s and ’80s, but business has waned in recent years. In Colombia, this market moved $239.7 billion in 2017, but in 2022 the business has fallen to just over $203 billion, which represents a contraction of 15%. Despite this, more than 75% of consumption is led by brands that started 20 years ago and continue to control the sector. Mondelēz International and Colombina have five brands at the top of the largest in the market.

Gloria Camargo

Trident, Chiclets, Bubbaloo, Xtime and Minibum are the brands that lead the chewing gum market in Colombia, according to Euromonitor. The first three are part of the multinational Mondelēz International, while the last two belong to Colombina. In this market, other brands such as Tumix also stand out, which are part of the ‘Top of Choice’ of Colombians.

However, why has chewing gum consumption decreased? According to Juan Esteban Orrego, director of Fenalco Bogotá, “without a doubt, changes in eating habits modify trends in the purchase of products or food. In the case of chewing gum, dental care and reduced sugar consumption lead to a drop in sales. The industry knows this and works to create new products in accordance with the needs and tastes of citizens.

It may interest you: Would you buy used underwear?

Mondelēz International has worked on packaging and format changes to adapt to new consumer trends. “Although the chewing gum category had a significant impact generated by the pandemic, in 2021 and 2022 we worked hard to recover 100% of the category and connect with our consumers in a more attractive way in order to meet their needs more effectively,” he said. Aura Méndez, manager of corporate affairs at Mondelēz.

See also  Sales of Cali entrepreneurs grow through e-Commerce

Despite the decrease in consumption, the Gums 2022 study showed that 50% of consumers are between 16 and 25 years old and the other 50% are between 26 and 45 years old. To purchase products, 86% of consumers choose neighborhood stores, 65% supermarkets and 55% neighborhood mini-markets. The study highlights that consumers’ favorite brands are accessible to all audiences.

In summary, the chewing gum industry has suffered a decline in recent years due to changes in eating habits, dental care, and decreased sugar consumption. However, the leading brands in the market have worked on packaging and format changes to adapt to new consumer trends. Although consumption has decreased, consumers’ favorite brands continue to be accessible to all audiences.

You may also like

The Municipal Financial Work Party Committee and the...

Wels and Schleissheim have been waiting for this...

Jupiler pro League: Loïc Bessilé injured with KAS...

The 14 municipalities of Risaralda will benefit from...

Cyclist seriously injured by turning truck in Hamburg...

University/pharmacy: TONOUGBA Yawo Daniel, very honorable mention after...

Theoretical cultivation is the core of the comprehensive...

AS joins hands with Dialogue Business Omnichat to...

Towards a unique digital footprint

Electronic country USA? Now Biden is also declaring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy