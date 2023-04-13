Gum was a sticky fad in the ’70s and ’80s, but business has waned in recent years. In Colombia, this market moved $239.7 billion in 2017, but in 2022 the business has fallen to just over $203 billion, which represents a contraction of 15%. Despite this, more than 75% of consumption is led by brands that started 20 years ago and continue to control the sector. Mondelēz International and Colombina have five brands at the top of the largest in the market.

Gloria Camargo

Trident, Chiclets, Bubbaloo, Xtime and Minibum are the brands that lead the chewing gum market in Colombia, according to Euromonitor. The first three are part of the multinational Mondelēz International, while the last two belong to Colombina. In this market, other brands such as Tumix also stand out, which are part of the ‘Top of Choice’ of Colombians.

However, why has chewing gum consumption decreased? According to Juan Esteban Orrego, director of Fenalco Bogotá, “without a doubt, changes in eating habits modify trends in the purchase of products or food. In the case of chewing gum, dental care and reduced sugar consumption lead to a drop in sales. The industry knows this and works to create new products in accordance with the needs and tastes of citizens.

Mondelēz International has worked on packaging and format changes to adapt to new consumer trends. “Although the chewing gum category had a significant impact generated by the pandemic, in 2021 and 2022 we worked hard to recover 100% of the category and connect with our consumers in a more attractive way in order to meet their needs more effectively,” he said. Aura Méndez, manager of corporate affairs at Mondelēz.

Despite the decrease in consumption, the Gums 2022 study showed that 50% of consumers are between 16 and 25 years old and the other 50% are between 26 and 45 years old. To purchase products, 86% of consumers choose neighborhood stores, 65% supermarkets and 55% neighborhood mini-markets. The study highlights that consumers’ favorite brands are accessible to all audiences.

In summary, the chewing gum industry has suffered a decline in recent years due to changes in eating habits, dental care, and decreased sugar consumption. However, the leading brands in the market have worked on packaging and format changes to adapt to new consumer trends. Although consumption has decreased, consumers’ favorite brands continue to be accessible to all audiences.