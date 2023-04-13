After launching the feature live-scrolling lyric From a browser, YouTube Music has introduced real-time song lyrics on iOS and Android as well. In this way the app shows the lyrics of the songs while they resonate, even with the official video in the background.

The text appears in gray, and as the artist’s voice sings, it glows white. In short, a sort of karaoke interface, not unlike what we have seen on Spotify and Apple Music. The live-scrolling lyric feature is made in collaboration with MusicxMatcha portal that collects the lyrics of almost all the songs on the market.

How to enable lyrics display on YouTube Music from iOS and Android

While the feature has officially been released for everyone, it’s likely that some users still don’t have access to the lyrics. First, make sure you have the YouTube Music app updated to the latest version available.

To view the lyrics open the central tab below the play button. At that point you will be shown the lyrics which will be synchronized with the chosen song. For songs without videos, the lyrics should start automatically, without any user interaction.