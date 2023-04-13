Home Technology song lyrics arrive on iOS and Andro…
Technology

song lyrics arrive on iOS and Andro…

by admin
song lyrics arrive on iOS and Andro…

After launching the feature live-scrolling lyric From a browser, YouTube Music has introduced real-time song lyrics on iOS and Android as well. In this way the app shows the lyrics of the songs while they resonate, even with the official video in the background.

The text appears in gray, and as the artist’s voice sings, it glows white. In short, a sort of karaoke interface, not unlike what we have seen on Spotify and Apple Music. The live-scrolling lyric feature is made in collaboration with MusicxMatcha portal that collects the lyrics of almost all the songs on the market.

How to enable lyrics display on YouTube Music from iOS and Android

While the feature has officially been released for everyone, it’s likely that some users still don’t have access to the lyrics. First, make sure you have the YouTube Music app updated to the latest version available.

To view the lyrics open the central tab below the play button. At that point you will be shown the lyrics which will be synchronized with the chosen song. For songs without videos, the lyrics should start automatically, without any user interaction.

MEDION Gaming bundle P81016 MD88087

MEDION Gaming bundle P81016 MD88087

  • High quality keyboard with 26 anti-ghosted buttons for complex commands. RGB Rainbow backlight with 8…
  • Headphones with 40mm speaker drivers and strong bass; Built-in microphone and volume control; Backlight…
  • large mouse pad with a sturdy cloth surface. It can be rolled up with a lower part…

  • Mark Brunasso

    Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

    View all articles

You may also like

Juice mission, the launch of the probe towards...

iOS 16.4.1 battery life report released, iPhone performance...

Minecraft never gets old. Strategy and action in...

Are you looking for a wireless headset for...

Juice mission, the launch of the probe towards...

🎮Lil Wayne is in charge of the show’s...

Servers, IP cameras, switches: Ernitec means security

Twitter changes name to X Corp. Musk starts...

Google is optimistic about the future release strategy...

Recensione mouse Asus ROG Gladius 3 Wireless AimPoint

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy