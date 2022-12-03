Home World Biden: Strong U.S. November employment data may avoid recession | Biden | Employment data | U.S. labor market | U.S. economy | Unemployment rate | U.S. president
World

Biden: Strong U.S. November employment data may avoid recession | Biden | Employment data | U.S. labor market | U.S. economy | Unemployment rate | U.S. president

by admin

[Voice of Hope December 2, 2022](Voice of Hope reporter Yihu comprehensive compilation)

U.S. President Joe Biden said recently that the latest employment data for November showed that the U.S. labor market remains strong, and that the U.S. economy may be able to avoid a recession, although the threat of high inflation remains severe.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, non-agricultural jobs increased by 263,000 in November, which was better than market expectations of 200,000; Government departments and other industries; in addition, the unemployment rate continued to remain at 3.7%, in line with market expectations; the average hourly wage in November recorded an annualized increase of 5.1%, far exceeding the expected 4.6%.

Biden said the data reflected that the U.S. economy is still growing as it enters the peak retail season of the year and has a chance to avoid a recession. At present, most economists predict that the U.S. economy is entering a recession, but the strong employment data supports the consumption of the people, thus driving the growth of the U.S. economy.

Biden also said that he had just signed a law preventing more than 760,000 railroad workers from going on strike across the country, effectively preventing the economy from falling into disaster.

Economists at Bank of America believe that compared with market expectations before the non-agricultural report, the strong non-agricultural report forced the Fed to accept higher terminal interest rates.

Economists still expect the federal funds rate to reach 5 percent to 5.25 percent in the final March next year. A strong labor market could mean the Fed will have to lean toward doing more to keep inflation on a sustainable downward trajectory.

See also  Responding to CCP Threats, US, Australia, Japan and India Hold Quartet Summit | Quartet Talks | Biden

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, believes that the November employment report released by the United States has troubled the Fed when it discusses interest rates. While wage gains are holding up, as long as inflation remains stable and the job market remains healthy, the economy won’t be too bad. As a result, the U.S. economy is moving toward a Goldilocks economy.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

France, here are “the new voices” of climate...

She competed without a veil, now the Iranian...

United States, Blinken: “Serious violations of religious freedoms...

Cold air activities will be frequent in Shishi...

Maduro calls on U.S. to fully lift sanctions...

Ukraine, latest news. G7 and Australia join EU...

Can the DPP replicate the miracle of the...

【Forbidden News】Responding to the White Paper Revolution Overseas...

Kanye West praises Hitler’s tweets and gets banned...

Attack in Athens, targeting Italian diplomat Susanna Schlein

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy