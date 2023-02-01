Home World Biden, the Glsdb bombs in Kiev: how they work and why Putin fears them
Another two billion dollars of aid, and above all missiles. Long range. After the Abrams tanks, Joe Biden’s America, despite the president’s reassurances (“The weapons we send to Ukraine are for defensive purposes”) raises the bar. According to the stars and stripes State Department officials, the official announcement should arrive in the next few days: Patiot anti-aircraft defense systems, precision missiles, Javelin anti-tank systems but also (and above all) the new GLSDB systems (Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb ). A new generation weapon, GPS-guided rockets produced by Boeing and Saab, which, launched from crawlers or Himars launchers, have a much greater range than previous weapons: ranging from 80 to 150 kilometres.

This could mean that every inch of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow’s army, apart from Crimea, could soon be within range of Kiev’s forces, forcing Moscow to move some ammunition and fuel depots to Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war: live updates

President Zelensky aimed even higher, asking the White House in addition to F-16 fighters also Atacms missiles, with a range of almost 300 kilometers. On these fronts he was not satisfied. At the moment.

