Biden trips and falls on stage, the video- Corriere TV

It happened during a ceremony in Colorado. The US president then got up

US President Joe Biden And tripped and fell on the ground while participating in the graduation ceremony for the cadets of the United States Air Force Academy, at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The president, 80 years old, he got back on his feet quicklyleaning on one knee, and immediately helped by three people and then returned to his seat.

As he was being helped, Biden pointed to something behind him, as if to show something that had tripped him. White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that the president is fine.