Running and walking: discover the workouts

Running and walking: discover the workouts

🏃 ♀️ Running and walking are allies for #feeling well: they promote #weight loss, improve mental efficiency by curbing cognitive decline and slowing down brain aging, reduce #anxiety, blood triglyceride levels and improve glycemic control. Just to name a few benefits.

❓ It’s not enough, however, to walk or alternate running and walking. The benefits are higher and the effort is lower when using method. How to do? Simple. If you have 3 sessions available per week (e.g. 2 on weekdays and 1 on public holidays) do this: choose a workout 🟣 and a workout 🔵 for weekdays. For the holiday session, or the one where you have the most time, instead walk for at least 60′ at a brisk but constant pace for the entire outing, even better if talking to a training partner.

🟣 2 times 10 x (20” run + 40” walk) with 5′ walk between the two blocks

🟣 10 x (30” run + 1’30” walk)

🟣 10 x (1′ run + 2′ walk)

🔵 8-10 x (2′ run + 1′ walk)

🔵 6 x (3′ run + 2′ walk)

🔵 5-6 x (5′ run + 2′ walk) by the #jeffgalloway method

📝 Did you take note? Are you ready to leave? A new training menu awaits you for the next few weeks.

❗️ PS it’s possible to perform each menu even by walking: replace running with fast walking.

Photo: Marta Baffi

