Colombia was left out of Roland Garros: Cabal and Farah lost in the second round

The participation of the Colombian tennis players in Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, came to an end with the elimination in the second round of the doubles draw of the couple made up of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah; as well as the defeat of Nicolás Barrientos, who was in a pair with the American Robert Galloway. Camila Osorio, Daniel Galán and Nicolás Mejía had been eliminated days ago.

The couple, who became number 1 in their modality years ago, faced British Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus, number 13 in the ATP ranking, in the second round of the French tournament. The match lasted one hour and 40 minutes on court 11 of the most important tennis complex in Paris and was defined in two sets with partial scores 6-1 and 7-5.

In the first game, the serve corresponded to the Colombians who looked solid with their service. However, it took four minutes for the rivals to equalize the score and continue long in the first set, winning six consecutive games. For the second chapter of the match, Farah and Cabal looked more solid, even leading 5-1 and serving twice to equalize the result, but missed the opportunity.

From the sixth Game, Murray and Venus again string six games won in a row to sign the 7-5 that qualified them to the third round of Roland Garros. The statistics of the match indicate that the Colombians had 21 unforced errors, only got two of the seven Break Points they had and committed five double faults. There is still no confirmation of what will be the next tournament for Juan Sebastián and Robert on the circuit.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, the best doubles players in the history of Colombian tennis, had just passed the first round of the main draw at Roland Garros without any problem. The Wimbledon and US Open champions, both tournaments in 2019, faced the Argentines Guido Andreozzi and Tomás Martín Etcheverry. The match lasted just one hour and 20 minutes after Colombian Power won in two sets with partials 6-3 and 6-4.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Barrientos was surpassed by the third best couple of the tournament: the Salvadoran Marcelo Arévalo and the Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer in two sets with partial 6-2 and 6-2. The Valle del Cauca player was pairing with the American for the first time this year and this was reflected in the commitment that lasted just one hour and three minutes. While the world number 3s had six break points available, the Colombian and his teammate had no chance.

The couple had faced the French Dan Added and Albano Olivetti in the first round and took the victory with partial 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4. Barrientos will return to the courts in the week of June 12 to play the ATP 250 in Stuttgart, Germany. There his teammate will be the Chilean Nicolás Jarry.

The significant sum of money that doubles players won at Roland Garros 2023

Just for reaching the first round will represent a profit of USD $74,881 for the individual category, both male and female, and USD $17,698 for the doubles branch. This means that this sum is already waiting for Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah thanks to their participation in the main draw. An approximate of $336,068,174 and $79,429,154 million Colombian pesos is what Colombians already have insured, respectively. Now, by reaching the second round, his prize pool increases by $28,109. with Infobae

