Free campaign for the sterilization of pets in Quisapincha – Diario La Hora

Sterilization. The interventions are carried out in the Municipal Pet Shelter.

The free campaign of sterilization of pets who performs the Ambato Municipality continues this month in Quisapincha, a rural parish in the canton.

Los owners of the animals must go to the facilities of the vestry with the identity card and a form of some basic service such as: electricity, water or telephone.

Registrations are enabled from tomorrow, Friday June 2, 2023until Saturday June 3.

Las pets that will be sterilized must be at least 4 months old, the day of the intervention they must go with at least 5 hours of fasting.

In the same way, the animals must have their corral and leash for an adequate transfer, in addition, the owners must bring a blanket for the after surgery.

The interventions will take place in the municipal shelter of domestic animals that is located on the road to catch him

The decision to sterilize our pet is an act of responsibility towards him, basic to prevent and avoid health problems and general well-being.

It is the best option to guarantee the birth control of Dogs and cats, avoid unwanted births and uncontrolled breeding. (RMC)