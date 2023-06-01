Apply now: Call for applications for the VISION.A Awards 2023 started

Berlin – The entries for the VISION.A Awards 2023 were published today in a total of eight categories. The deadline is September 1st and encourages a wide variety of players from pharmacy, pharmaceuticals and communication to apply for one of the prestigious awards. The awards are presented by APOTHEKE ADHOC, PTA IN LOVE and the APOTHEKENTOUR.

For the first time since the ceremony began in 2016, the awards will not be presented in Berlin: On October 28th, the winners will be celebrated in a festive setting in Bochum’s Jahrhunderthalle. Individuals, teams, companies, initiatives, agencies and associations have until September 1st to submit their applications and convince the jury of experts.

What makes the awards particularly attractive is their variety of topics. For the categories “Best:r Influencer:in Pharmacy & Drugs” and “Best Podcast Pharmacy & Drugs”, the combination of knowledge transfer and entertainment is a motif that has already led to many exciting applications in the past. The awards in the categories “Best Pharmacy & Co.” But there are also highlights outside of the pharmacy that deserve an award, for example in the categories “Best redesign of an existing product” and “Best innovation in the healthcare sector”. There is also a “Special CSR Award” again this year, which honors exceptional commitment in charitable and non-profit areas. In addition, people from the pharmacy who have achieved extraordinary things in the past few months are also recognized in another category.

The award ceremony will take place at the end of this year’s APOTHEKENTOUR on the last weekend in October in the beautiful Centennial Hall in Bochum. Not only the nominees will be there, but also hundreds of other guests.

“With the topic of this year’s awards, we are sending a strong signal of the commitment of the pharmacy teams in the on-site pharmacies, who often not only conduct education as part of their job, but also out of passion, start initiatives and pursue visions where others stop .” says Thomas Bellartz, initiator of the VISION.A Awards and himself a member of this year’s jury.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit a creative and meaningful application by e-mail to [email protected] by September 1st. In addition to the prestigious awards, the winners will be rewarded with media budgets at APOTHEKE ADHOC and/or PTA IN LOVE with a total value of more than €50,000. All information about the VISION.A Future Conference and the VISION.A Awards is available at vision.apotheke-adhoc.de.

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.