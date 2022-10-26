U.S. President Biden receives an upgraded version of the new crown vaccine at the White House on the 25th.

[China News Agency]US President Biden vaccinated an upgraded version of the new crown vaccine at the White House on the 25th, and called on the public to be vaccinated as soon as possible to deal with the risk of the combination of winter flu and the new crown virus.

This is the fifth dose of the new crown vaccine Biden has received. He received two booster doses of the new crown vaccine in September last year and March this year. Despite this, Biden was still diagnosed with the new crown on July 21, and he experienced isolation, recovery, and isolation in the following two weeks before he was able to gradually resume public activities.

The upgraded version of the new crown vaccine inoculated by Biden is a bivalent vaccine, which can better target the new subtypes BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins of the original strain of the new coronavirus and the mutant strain of Omicron. On October 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved expanding the applicable population of the upgraded vaccine to those over 5 years old.

“For Americans over the age of 5 who have been fully vaccinated, health experts recommend that they get an upgraded version of the new crown vaccine once a year. In other words, it is like a flu vaccine.” Biden reminded that hundreds of people are still dying every day in the United States. New crown pneumonia, “This winter, the number of new crown deaths may rise. But unlike previous years, almost all deaths this year are avoidable.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 18:00 on the 25th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crowns in the United States exceeded 97.24 million, and the number of deaths exceeded 1.06 million. In the past 28 days, there have been 1.125 million new confirmed cases in the United States, with an average daily death of about 392 people.