It is a myth and as such it would be difficult to twist it. Mazda Mx-5 in its more than 30 years of history has become the best-selling roadster in the world. It will be for the elegant and essential style or for the rear-wheel drive but Miata remains an undisputed icon. And now she is now ready for the fifth generation of which little information has leaked, but let’s see what is known.

Distinctive style: from design to technical features



Since the first series in 1989 it has been difficult to completely overturn the style and now it is (perhaps) even more so with the fourth generation of the MX-5. The Kodo design has arrived at almost absolute perfection thanks to its essential and elegant lines that give movement and that, thanks to the colors studied ad hoc, are able to make plays of colors that make the bodywork even more fascinating. There are probably some tweaks, such as the widening of the wheel arches, perhaps as a function of a new set-up.

Obviously, to the delight of Miata purists, the rear-wheel drive remains with a low weight (as required by Japanese automotive culture)

It will not be on tap but with electrical support



There has often been rumor of a fifth generation electric MX-5. But, according to what has been learned, it is very likely that it will mount the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-X alongside a Mild-Hybrid system, the “magic engine” already used on the Mazda3 and CX-30 which in some moments allows the petrol engine to work in manner similar to a diesel. This is to meet the Euro 7 regulations in force since 2025 and to honor the definition of the Mazda strategy that wants to electrify the entire range by 2030.

Naming and arrival within three years



The denomination may have some news. In fact, after the NA, NB, NC and ND, the NG could arrive. This is because the abbreviations NE and NS have already been attributed to the 124 spider and 124 Abarth.