Home World Atomic exercises in the skies of Russia: Putin tests the response “to an enemy attack”
World

Atomic exercises in the skies of Russia: Putin tests the response “to an enemy attack”

by admin
Atomic exercises in the skies of Russia: Putin tests the response “to an enemy attack”

MOSCA – From the control room monitors, the commander-in-chief Vladimir Putin he watches the armed forces under his command launch missiles capable of carrying nuclear charges from one end of the world‘s largest country to the other. The Sineva missile rises from a submarine in the Barents Sea, in the Arctic, while the Jars departs from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 800 km north-west of Moscow.

See also  Taiwan announces the establishment of a representative office in Lithuania, the United States expresses its support | Taiwan Representative Office | Reciprocity | Cooperation

You may also like

Biden vaccinates upgraded new crown vaccine and calls...

Germany launches guidelines for the legalization of cannabis

Ca ‘Foscari removes the academic title from Putin’s...

United Kingdom, the Minister of Commerce resigns with...

Iran, the great march for Mahsa Amini. The...

[Hot Topics]The post-20th National Congress purge is coming...

Iran, still protests in several cities. Attack in...

Zimbabwe’s Vice President Chiwenga calls on US and...

Hu Jintao, what happened to the former Chinese...

Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy