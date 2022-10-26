Lucio Brando leaves immediately. Taking advantage of the recent introduction of the new regulation, which allows coaches sacked by 30 November to relocate to another team, the former Dolomiti Bellunesi coach immediately found the bench.

This less than a month after the separation took place on Friday 30 September with the Dolomite team. The Piedmontese coach will lead Prato, engaged in group D of Serie D and which currently has 10 points in the standings after as many games played. A group of 20 teams, currently dominated by Giana Erminio who commands chased by Carpi.

Brando takes the place of the exonerated Giancarlo Favarin, who pays for a subdued start to the season that culminated in the recent 3-1 defeat against Mezzolara. Consequently, the club wanted to remedy it by betting everything on the recent coach of the Dolomites. Until a few weeks ago this would not have been possible, as a coach was allowed to lead only one team over an entire sporting season.

It is a return to Tuscany for him, having driven the Pianese last year and he will try to forget the difficult championship he experienced here in the province. One victory and three defeats his loot, to which he added the qualification to the 32nd of the Italian Cup. By the way, a little curiosity, both teams are on the same side of the scoreboard in the Cup and could propose a curious intersection in the quarter-finals. A very complicated hypothesis, but not completely unrealistic either. Another peculiarity is the presence in the squad of the offensive winger Talla Souarè, two-week meteor of the Union Feltre 2020-2021.

ONLINE TICKETS FOR MONTECCHIO

In the meantime, the Dolomiti Bellunesi prepares for Saturday’s trip to Montecchio Maggiore, which will be followed by the match from inside or outside the Cup on Wednesday 2 at Cjarlins Muzane.

By the way, for the home match of the Vicenza team, the coupons are already available online on the official website of the club: the total cost is 11.50 euros, with a special sector dedicated to guest fans.

Zanin certainly recovers Arcopinto, who has served the day of disqualification. The goal is to score points for the second consecutive race, which never happened this year.