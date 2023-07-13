Volleyball Bundesliga: Dresdner SC must close the financial gap

Status: 07/13/2023 10:49 a.m

Head coach Alexander Waibl had already emphasized in April that Dresdner SC was facing a difficult season. But the six-time German champion is not only facing major challenges in terms of sport. There are also financial concerns.

The women’s volleyball team at Dresdner SC was able to end last season on a reasonably forgiving basis by reaching the semi-finals in the playoffs. In terms of sport, head coach Alexander Waibl has to manage a huge upheaval. However, the current financial challenges are much greater than the task of compensating for the departures of top performers such as Monique Strubbe, Kayla Haneline or Libera Linda Bock.

Financial hole of half a million euros?

As the Dresden Morning Post reported on Wednesday (July 12), the 2021 German champions have to close a financial gap of half a million euros. DSC managing director Sandra Zimmermann initially did not want to comment on the MDR request. The following day (July 13), the association only informed that an initial strategy meeting had been held with the state capital of Dresden and the main sponsors on Wednesday. “Various scenarios were discussed, which will now be deepened and then decided together if possible.”

Corona aftermath, inflation and dilapidated home arena

The background to the financial problems is, on the one hand, “the loss of income during the Corona period”, which could not be “completely compensated” by state aid. “The inflation of the last two years has created further needs that need to be met,” said the DSC.

In addition, there is the permanent theme of the home venue. The Margon Arena has structural defects and, with its maximum capacity of 3,000 spectators, has been reaching its limits for years. A refurbishment of the 27-year-old arena is essential if you want to push the growing marketing in order to ultimately remain competitive with teams like Stuttgart, Schwerin or Potsdam. “Through this triad, DSC Volleyball GmbH got into difficulties, although the sponsors are loyal to women’s volleyball in Dresden,” says the press release.

Clarity expected by mid-September

It is not the first time that the DSC has struggled with a deficit. However, the concerns seem to be more serious than ever. “The fact is that an effort is needed to get through this phase of uncertainty in many areas,” said the DSC. Concrete solution plans are apparently not yet on the table. By mid-September they want to have clarity about the “necessary measures”.

red

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

