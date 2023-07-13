The Church in Europe launches a new app for the new generations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe has expanded the channel experience for young adults: a new application called “Rising Generation” can be downloaded on devices Android e Apple.

Young adults from all over Europe can upload their events and quickly inform others about what’s happening in their area. The linked website risinggeneurope.org has been improved with a more structured design and new features. Additionally, young adults are encouraged to connect with each other on social media through their own channels Instagram e YouTube.

“With this new application, we want to provide a platform for all young adults to never miss out on all the amazing activities again by keeping control of all push notifications,” said Tom Erhart, one of the developers of the application from Switzerland. “We hope it will help us come together better, strengthen each other and have joy in Jesus Christ,” he continued.

App users can configure push notifications based on countries and regions. Event posting can be done without registration. If you want to change the published events, you can do it by signing up via your email address.

“I am thrilled that young adults have this new resource that will help them stay connected as a community and follow our Savior Jesus Christ together,” says Elder Yves Weidmann, Area Seventy of Switzerland, which supports young adults in Europe.

More than 15,000 young adults are actively participating in Church activities in Europe, with a desire to love God, connect with each other, and strengthen their community.

