Understanding the Impact of the European Omnibus Directive on Pharmacy Discounts and Consumer Protection

In a move aimed at providing consumer protection and ensuring transparency, the European Omnibus Directive has brought about significant discounts on various medicines and an obligation for pharmacies to report previous prices. The directive, which has recently been implemented, has led to changes in the Consumer Code of numerous European countries, including Italy.

Under the new rules, both physical and online pharmacies are now required to display clear and understandable information regarding the prices of products that are on promotion or discount. This includes showing the previous price and the discounted price, enabling customers to make informed decisions.

Furthermore, pharmacies must adapt to ensure total transparency in their price communication and product promotions. Failure to comply with these obligations may result in penalties for the pharmacy.

For physical pharmacies, this means changing product labels, while online pharmacies must update their websites accordingly. The same rule also applies to promotional flyers sent to customers, ensuring consistency across all platforms.

Online pharmacies face additional scrutiny in terms of reviews and search results. Site managers must ensure that customer reviews come from individuals who have actually purchased and used the product. Additionally, it is crucial for clarity to be provided regarding whether a product or service found through online research is a paid or non-paid agreement with the advertiser.

Failure to adhere to these new regulations could lead to sanctions, ranging from a minimum of €516.46 to a maximum of €3,097.74.

The implementation of the Omnibus Directive has been welcomed by consumers, as it aims to prevent misleading pricing strategies and ensure that customers are fully informed about discounts and promotions. This new framework will help create a level playing field across Europe, providing consistent consumer protection measures.

Pharmacies are expected to actively comply with these regulations and adjust their practices accordingly, bringing greater transparency and trust to the pharmaceutical sector.

It remains to be seen how this directive will impact pharmacies and pharmacists in the long run, but for now, consumers can enjoy the benefits of the big discounts made possible by the EU Omnibus Directive.

