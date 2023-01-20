After Biden’s improper handling of confidential documents was exposed, the incident dominated media headlines for several days. According to the “Wall Street Journal” report on the 17th, the U.S. Department of Justice decided to allow Biden’s personal lawyer to search for confidential documents in Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences.

The report pointed out that the Justice Department gave up sending FBI agents to search for Biden’s classified documents to avoid “complicating” the investigation and not wanting to hinder the work of special counsel Hull (Robert Hur). The Department of Justice believes that Biden’s lawyers quickly handed over those confidential documents and fully cooperated with the Department of Justice.

It is reported that so far, Biden’s lawyers have discovered a total of 25 classified documents, some of which involve top secrets. Republican lawmakers demanded an answer from the White House on the classified documents incident and accused the Justice Department of double standards in handling the confidential documents incident between Biden and Trump.

Critics questioned, why did Biden’s personal lawyer seek classified documents in the first place? According to the “Capitol Hill” report, there are still four major doubts about this incident that Biden has not yet answered:

1. Why didn’t the public know about it earlier? Biden’s first batch of classified documents was found on November 2 last year in the offices of the Biden Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania. There was nearly 10 weeks between the discovery of these documents and the media exposure. On December 20, a second batch of confidential documents was found in the garage of Biden’s residence. However, when the White House disclosed the incident to the media for the first time on January 9, it only acknowledged the first batch of documents on November 2, but did not explain the second batch of confidential documents.

Later, Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer gave the answer: In order to protect the fairness of the investigation, the confidential file incident was not made known to the public.

2. Does Biden know about it? Biden said he was surprised to find classified documents. He said he did not know the contents of the documents, and his lawyer advised him not to ask.

3. What is the content of the confidential document? According to CNN reports, among the classified documents of Biden, the contents include intelligence and briefing data of Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

4. How broad is the special counsel’s investigation? On January 12, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former government prosecutor Robert Hur as an independent special prosecutor to investigate whether Biden violated the law by improperly handling classified documents.

In short, during his tenure as vice president, Biden’s improper handling of classified documents has intensified. The White House’s selective explanation like squeezing toothpaste, as well as Biden’s evasive and deliberately avoiding the media attitude, have made the outside world question that the case is not simple.

Biden has publicly accused Trump of being “irresponsible” for his handling of classified documents, and he is now in the same situation.

