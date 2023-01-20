1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

Affected by the cold air, at 05:00 today compared with 05:00 yesterday, some areas in Inner Mongolia, central and northwestern Heilongjiang, central Jilin, central Liaoning, western and southern Hebei, central and northern Shanxi, and northern Shandong experienced a temperature drop of 6-10°C. The ground drop reached 12-19°C; gusts of magnitude 6-8 appeared in parts of Inner Mongolia, central and western Jilin, Liaoning, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shanxi, northern Shaanxi, northern Henan, and northern Shandong, with local magnitudes 9-10.

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country. There was light snow in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern and southern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, and northeastern Liaoning, and moderate snow in eastern Jilin.

2. Facts abroad

(1) Strong rain and snow in western Europe

In the past 24 hours, light to moderate snow or rain occurred in eastern Northern Europe, central and southern Western Europe, southwestern Central Europe, northern and western Eastern Europe, central West Siberia, southern Central Siberia, western and central Far East, northern Korean Peninsula, and southern Alaska Peninsula Mixed snow, local heavy snow or blizzard; Philippine Islands, eastern Indochina Peninsula, Malay Peninsula, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, North Island of New Zealand, eastern central Europe, most of southern Europe, western coast of the United States, central United States and the Great Lakes region, western Amazonian Plain, Latin America Light to moderate rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in the Plata Plain and other places.

(2) Strong cooling in West Siberia and other places

In the past 24 hours, the temperature in central Siberia, eastern Eastern Europe, the central United States, and the coastal plain of Hudson Bay has dropped by 3-6°C. Among them, the local temperature in central and northern Siberia has dropped by more than 10°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) There is rainy weather in the southern region

On the 20th and 22nd, there were light to moderate rains in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China; northern Xinjiang, northern and southeastern Tibet, southeastern Northwest China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern North China, most of Northeast China, There is light snow or sleet in northern Huanghuai and other places.

(2) Cold air affects the central and eastern regions

From the 22nd to the 24th, there will be cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of my country. Most areas will drop by 4-8°C. The temperature will drop by 10-14°C in some areas such as central Inner Mongolia, the central and southern parts of Northeast China, and the northeastern part of the Yangtze River. Locally, it will be 16°C. above.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Strong rain and snow in central and eastern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in southern Alaska, the western coast and northern part of Canada, central and eastern Labrador Peninsula, the Great Lakes region, the Midwest and Northeast of the United States, and some areas will experience heavy snow, Local heavy snowfall; light to moderate rain and local heavy rain along the south-central coast of the United States.

In addition, northern Northern Europe, western and northern Eastern Europe, eastern Western Europe, central Europe, and northern southern Europe experienced light to moderate snowfall and local heavy to heavy snowfall; western and southern Southern Europe experienced light to moderate rain and local heavy to heavy rain.

(2) There was heavy precipitation in the northern part of Madagascar

In the next three days, affected by the tropical depression, there will be moderate to heavy rain in the north-central part of Madagascar, and there will be heavy rain to heavy rain in the northern part of Madagascar.

(3) High temperature weather in central and western Australia and other places

In the next three days, parts of western and central Australia, northern Argentina and other places will have high-temperature weather, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally up to about 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, northern Xinjiang and southern Xinjiang Basin, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern and southern western Heilongjiang, northeastern Jilin, northwestern and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, southwestern Shaanxi, Some areas in the northwestern Sichuan Basin and other places experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, there were local blizzards in western Tibet. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the southeastern part of Southwest China, southeastern Yunnan, southeastern Guangdong, southern Fujian, and central and eastern Hainan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-45 mm) in the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan Island. There will be winds of magnitude 5 to 6 in some areas along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, northern Tibet, and central and western Inner Mongolia. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and most of the South China Sea. Or northeast wind (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 20th to 08:00 on January 21st)

From 08:00 on January 21 to 08:00 on January 22, northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang, northern and southeastern Tibet, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central and southern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, central and southern Northwest China, southern Shanxi, and southeastern Shandong , Northwest Henan and other places have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, northern Xinjiang and southeastern Tibet have local heavy snow. There was light rain in parts of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, and most of southern China. Among them, there was moderate rain (10-20 mm) in the eastern part of Taiwan Island. There are 5-6 winds in parts of eastern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, and western Qinghai. The Yellow Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and most of the South China Sea will have 6-7 winds, and gusts can reach 8 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 21 to 08:00 on January 22)

From 08:00 on January 22 to 08:00 on January 23, parts of western Xinjiang and areas along the Tianshan Mountains, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern China, southern Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, eastern and northern Liaoning, Hexi and southern Gansu, and southeastern Tibet The area has light to moderate snow and local heavy snow (5-8 mm). Most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, southern China, most of Hainan Island, and the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan Island experienced light to moderate rain. There will be winds of magnitude 5 to 6 in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin, western Qinghai, and central and western Inner Mongolia. The Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, and the East China Sea will have northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 22 to 08:00 on January 23)

(Editor in charge: Xu Nenyu)