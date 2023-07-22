Home » TORNADO in the province of Milan, there is serious damage » ILMETEO.it
TORNADO in the province of Milan, there is serious damage

by admin
TORNADO in the province of Milan, there is serious damage

Live breaking latest news Weather (VIDEO): TORNADO in the province of Milan, there are serious damages

Article dated 07/22/2023 at 16:30 by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

JULY 21, 2023.

A violent storm of bad weather, with extreme phenomena, hit Lombardy. On Friday morning, in the north-eastern area of ​​Milan, the firefighters carried out about 110 interventions, on Friday morning, due to flooding, roofing and fallen trees following the violent storm. Residents filmed the arrival of the tornado between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Gessate. There would also be damage. The VIDEO above.

