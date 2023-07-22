Guangzhou Launches Cultural and Tourism Coupons with 10 Million Yuan in the First Batch

Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Coupons Distributed to Stimulate Consumption

Guangzhou, China – In an effort to boost the cultural tourism market and stimulate consumer spending, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism has launched a new initiative this summer. Cultural tourism consumption coupons will be distributed to residents of Guangzhou and tourists visiting the city. The first batch of coupons, totaling 10 million yuan, will be officially released at 8:00 pm tonight.

The distribution of the Guangzhou cultural and tourism consumption vouchers will be done in three batches, with a total value of 30 million yuan. The face values of the vouchers will range from 25 yuan to 500 yuan, with a total number of over 300,000 vouchers. The first batch, worth a total of 10 million yuan, will be available from July 22.

There are two ways for citizens and tourists to obtain the coupons. The first is through online collection. By logging into the “UnionPay APP” Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Consumption Voucher Activity Zone, users can collect coupons of different denominations. The second method is offline collection, where consumers can check in at designated locations in the city during the coupon distribution period.

The Guangzhou cultural and tourism consumption vouchers can be used in various scenarios, including purchases at scenic spots, consumption at scenic spot merchants, travel agency registrations, cultural tourism cluster consumption, and hotel accommodations. They can also be used to purchase tickets for exhibitions, performances, theaters, and cultural and creative products. A list of participating merchants can be found on the “Union QuickPass APP” Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Consumption Voucher Activity Zone.

Since the beginning of the year, Guangzhou has been actively stimulating and meeting the travel and consumption needs of tourists through the issuance of cultural and tourism consumption coupons and organizing various activities. In addition to this round of coupon issuance, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film, Television, and Tourism has already issued 50 million yuan in consumption vouchers, effectively boosting the recovery and prosperity of the cultural tourism market.

The Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Coupons offer great discounts and can be used in multiple scenarios. Consumers can make use of the “Union QuickPass APP” payment code at participating and offline merchant stores, or directly pay using the app at designated online malls to enjoy full discounts.

Online coupons received will be valid for 14 days, covering two weekends, allowing consumers to plan their travel arrangements with ease. Offline coupons obtained through check-ins can be used immediately, allowing users to purchase cultural creations, souvenirs, and special products as desired.

