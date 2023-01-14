Summary:The matter of Biden’s private storage of confidential documents continued to ferment. US President Biden confirmed media reports on the 12th, admitting that in addition to storing classified documents during his time as vice president in a former office, his residence also has classified documents. This is the beginning of a new round of party struggle between the two parties in the United States.

The matter of Biden’s private storage of confidential documents continued to ferment. US President Biden confirmed media reports on the 12th, admitting that in addition to storing classified documents during his time as vice president in a former office, his residence also has classified documents. This is the beginning of a new round of party struggle between the two parties in the United States.

reporter:Mr. President, why did the confidential documents appear next to your private car? What did you think at the time?

US President Joe Biden:My private car is parked in a locked garage and not left on the street.

Biden’s remarks obviously failed to explain the questions in the minds of the reporters, and the meeting ended hastily. Confidential documents have been exposed one after another, and Republicans have questioned why this news has not been made public until now, especially when the first batch of documents was clearly discovered before polling day in last year’s midterm elections.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon:It’s not right that they knew about this before the midterm elections and they had an election. They covered things up before the election and then made them public after the election, and we want to emphasize that.

The Democrats tried their best to defend Biden, and sarcastically said that the Republican Party, which controls the House of Representatives, is seizing every opportunity to attack political opponents.

Democratic Congressman Pramila Jayapal:Generally speaking, the purpose of the Republicans is to weaken people’s confidence in the current government. Once caught by them, they will go all out.

US media: The explosive political showdown in the United States has begun

The Associated Press reported that a “chaotic and explosive political showdown” between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the White House has begun, which may have an impact on the 2024 presidential election. As the 2024 presidential election looms, the current and former presidents of the United States are under investigation as potential candidates to become the next president of the United States, and the scene is chaotic.

Original title: Biden’s “leaked documents” incident continues to ferment and escalate US partisanship