From the Lunar New Year (January 14) to the first lunar month (February 5), Beijing will hold a series of activities themed “2023 Happy Chinese New Year Enjoy the Capital”. The series of activities focus on the three major categories of public culture, performances and tourism services, and will launch a series of cultural tourism activities and products full of Chinese New Year flavor, distinctive features, and rich categories, carefully “cooking” holiday cultural and tourism feasts for citizens and tourists, and have a happy time Happy, peaceful, safe and healthy Spring Festival. The series of activities are planned and launched by the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism in conjunction with various districts and relevant enterprises and institutions. Among them, the five major brand activities are the most eye-catching, including the public cultural brand activities “Happy New Year’s Eve with Lanterns and Festive Colors – 2023 Spring Festival Lantern Festival Mass Cultural Activities”, “Intangible Cultural Heritage Accompanying You to Celebrate the New Year”, performance brand activities ” Watch the big drama in Beijing—the season of outstanding Chinese traditional cultural repertoires”, tourism brand activities “Beijing micro-holiday heart-warming Chinese year” and “I take my family to visit the Internet celebrity place”. From the Lunar New Year to the 15th day of the first lunar month, public cultural service organizations at all levels in the city will carry out 994 items and 2,067 mass cultural activities, including Spring Festival temple fairs, lantern festivals, Spring Festival Gala for the people, New Year celebrations in the library, Spring Festival couplets and blessings, Public welfare film screenings, etc., celebrate the New Year with citizens and tourists. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and time-honored enterprises will hold 46 key events, including traditional folk temple fairs, traditional dance intangible cultural heritage performances, intangible cultural heritage interactive experience exhibitions, time-honored brand New Year’s goods festivals, and national tide handmade markets. Spiritual and cultural food, as well as the time-honored intangible cultural heritage gourmet New Year’s Eve dinner on the tables of the masses. In terms of performances, the city will hold 1,687 performances of 244 plays in 104 performance venues. The Beijing Peking Opera Theater and the Northern Kunqu Opera Theater will launch classic repertoire performances to welcome the Spring Festival. Nearly a thousand dramas, children’s dramas, talk shows, etc. will also be staged in various performance spaces, creating a festive and peaceful artistic atmosphere for traditional festivals. In addition, the city will hold 43 art exhibitions. The city’s Internet celebrity check-in spots will launch 82 themed activities, including New Year’s Eve at the foot of the Great Wall, folk customs to welcome the new year, and rabbit markets, to attract citizens and tourists to check in and experience new cultural and tourism consumption. The city’s first 6 micro-holiday destinations will hold 52 series of activities, and invite “Beijing micro-holiday experience officer” to lead citizens and tourists to travel online and offline. A series of consumption promotion activities in the cultural, tourism and business integration gathering area will also be carried out intensively from the new year to the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. Cultural tourism business integration clusters represented by Qianmen Street, Universal Resort, Sanlitun Taikoo Li, 751 Park, Gubei Water Town, etc. will launch nearly 30 cultural and tourism experience activities such as the Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, Ice and Snow Carnival, etc. . More than 70 New Year activities will be held in key scenic spots in the city, such as the cultural context of the Imperial Palace in the Forbidden City – the joint exhibition of Jinshi culture and art in the past dynasties, the palace music in Tiantan Park to accompany you to celebrate the new year, the “proud and delicate fragrance” plum blossom and wax plum cultural exhibition in the Summer Palace, etc. , Enrich the experience of citizens and tourists in the park. Festival promotional activities targeting foreigners in Beijing and overseas audiences will also be carried out online and offline. The Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will invite representatives of diplomatic agencies, foreign chambers of commerce and overseas students in Beijing to watch the “Beijing·Quintessence” Chinese and foreign famous Chinese New Year concert, and visit the invitational exhibition of the 2023 Global Auspicious Zodiac Design Competition. On the Facebook account “Visit Beijing” (Visit Beijing) of the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, a live broadcast of the “Great Wall Temple Fair for New Year” event in Gubei Water Town. At the same time, overseas “Happy Chinese New Year” activities were held in Finland, Greece, Canada, Belgium and other countries by combining online and offline methods to celebrate the Spring Festival at home and abroad. “2023 Happy Spring Festival Enjoying Beijing” will also focus on promoting eight major themed tourism routes, including industrial tourism routes (8 routes), red tour routes (13 routes), winter ice and snow tour routes (10 routes), traditional Chinese medicine and health tourism Itineraries (8 routes), architectural themed tour routes (25 routes) of “Reading Architecture and Discovering the Beauty of Beijing”, Winter Olympics Cultural Theme Tour routes (8 routes), Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Winter Tour Routes (5 routes), and 16 Beijing cultural tourism routes Experience the base visit route. Energize the holiday cultural tourism market and promote cultural tourism consumption with a rich supply of festival products. During the event, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will cooperate with AutoNavi to launch an exclusive travel subsidy of tens of millions of yuan. Citizens and tourists can use the “2023 Happy Spring Festival Enjoy Beijing” taxi subsidy coupon package at cultural and tourism places in the city to gain more joy.

