Bikers attacked a family in Germany on the highway | Info

A German family of four experienced a horror on the highway while returning home.

Izvor: shutterstock/Photo360

The family from Germany was returning home by highway from Veleswiler to the Federal Land of Saxony-Anhalt and on the way, they experienced real horror due to a biker attack, writes “Fenix ​​Magazin”. The mother of two revealed what happened.

“There were about forty to fifty bikers. They had sunglasses and scarves. They appeared when we were near Neunkirchen. We wanted to line up in the lane and turned on the blinker. One of them waved us through“, says this woman through tears.

The moment they started to realign, the problems started. Bikers surrounded the car of the family of four from all sides.

“Suddenly they surrounded us and blew their horns. Then they harassed us and slowed us down. They made us stop in the stop lane of the highway. I shouted to my husband to lock the car. Some drivers got off their motorbikes, were saying something to each other and approached us. Then they started banging on the windows. We were very scared, especially the children“, this woman adds.

Then a biker pulled out a firearm! The wife bent down and positioned herself in front of her husband to protect him.

“I leaned in front of him because I thought, if they shoot him in the head, we will never escape from here“, said the frightened woman.

Her husband then started the car and they set off, the motorbike drivers following. Fortunately, at one point a group of bikers turned off the road. At the next resort stop, the family of four called the police and told them what happened.

(WORLD)