Billionaire Wolfgang Porsche, 79, a member of the family who gave his name to the car brand of the same name, has filed for divorce from his wife Claudia Hübner, 74. At the origin of the breakdown of the marriage, the sudden and drastic changes in mood and personality of the woman, affected by dementia. A situation that – Porsche claims – would have definitively undermined the couple’s relationship.

According to what the report reveals Daily Record, Claudia Hübner, a former adviser to the German government, “has been unable to move independently for months”. He would have lived with her daughter for almost two years, assisted by four people dedicated exclusively to her, day and night.

According to the German newspapers, the divorce proceedings had already begun some time ago, and the Porsche billionaire would already have a new relationship with a woman much younger than him, Gabriela Prinzessin, 59, his friend for 25 who in 1991 had married the prince Carlo Emilio of Leiningen, descended from the Romanovs, from whom she divorced in 1998 to remarry the Swiss Karim Aga Khan IV, 86 years old, considered a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammed. Also in this case a wrecked marriage, in 2014. Since 1999, Gabriela has supported development projects in the third world, as well as being involved in the fight against AIDS.

The relationship between Wolfgang Porsche and his wife Claudia began in 2007: four years ago the wedding. Grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, founder of Porsche, lives in Zell am See, Austria, father of four children, two of whom he had with director and screenwriter Susanne Bresser, of whom he was husband from 1988 to 2008.