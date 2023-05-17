Bindi on La7: “Meeting between the Pope and Zelensky? I hope the Ukrainian leader hasn’t really said that he doesn’t want mediators”. Shot at Meloni







“War in Ukraine? We can have no doubts about which side to take and we have none. My doubts about how to stay there have not yet been resolved from the behavior we continue to hold. I just hope that the words used by Zelensky in the meeting with the Holy Fatherwhen he said he doesn’t need mediators, are a communicative choice and that the content of the interview, on the other hand, also involved the search for the right mediators and the type of mediation”. So to Tagada (La7) l’ex ministro Rosy Bindi comments on Zelensky’s no to the mediation proposal offered to him by Pope Francis, adding: “I am truly convinced that the logic of who wins and who loses will never bring us to an end to this conflict“.

Read Also Politics | by FQ. The deputy Piattini passed from Action to IV: “Renzi? Natural leader. Calenda by nature cannot handle certain commitments”

Bindi then comments on the bout between Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis to General states of the birth ratewhere the Prime Minister was dressed all in white: “I think the Pope’s joke applies to everyone: ‘Today we dressed the same’. I do not add comments. If the prime minister wanted to prove sovereignty, given that white privilege belongs to Catholic sovereigns, let’s say that this time more than a test of sovereignty it was a test of bad style. It wasn’t particularly pleasant – he adds with a smile – I’ve frequented those circles since he was young and always in the Pope’s audiences there was a precise rule with which we all made a recommendation, valid even for very young girls: ‘I I recommend, wear a blue or black dress. And if you don’t have it, get it.’ Here, I’ll stop here.”

Read Also Work & Precarious | By Salvatore Frequente. “We want a student income from private companies that now make profits on our skin”: the protest in a tent under the Lombardy Region

And he concludes: “I liked the tone of Giorgia Meloni’s speech even less General states of the birth rate. Before the Pope perhaps a written text is advisable for everyone. Here too I use the words of Pope Francis: never put the birth rate against it the welcome. And I add: never put the birth rate against the fight against poverty. Using the theme of the birth rate and the theme of the family, which have been serious and delicate in the life of this country for years, to make a sort of ethical and political propaganda and to have consensus I consider it very serious “.