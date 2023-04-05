Newwe, assistant bishop of the Diocese of Mawlamyine in southern Myanmar, spoke to this news network about the suffering of the people in the region, who have been tortured by ethnic conflicts and the actions of the military government. The local church works for reconciliation and also prays for the persecutors. Times for Easter celebrations will be limited.

(Vatican News Network)About 6% of Myanmar’s population practices Christianity, especially among the Kachin and Karen ethnic groups because of the long-standing missionary activities in their areas. This Christian reality has long taken root, sowing the seeds of peace and reconciliation in the complex situation in Myanmar, despite periodic persecutions in the last century.

Maurice Nyunt Wai, assistant bishop of the Diocese of Mawlamyine, in the southernmost part of Myanmar, explained to SciNews that the Christian season of Lent is spent in prayer and acts of care, and that the celebration of Easter is often delayed due to widespread poverty. will be held in austere manner. “We have been praying for peace and stability, and also for the suffering of the people and for the homeless, many who lost their homes to the war and whose houses were burned down. We pray for them and try to help them,” said the bishop. “. In recent months, some churches have been burned during some military operations.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, Bishop Newey said, “the situation in the big cities is relatively calm, while the violence in the provinces is more frequent, and in some areas people cannot live in peace”. On the part of Christians, they have felt the solicitude expressed by Pope Francis on many occasions. “We listened to his prayers for Myanmar and we prayed fervently for him when he was hospitalized,” the bishop said.

Government restrictions, strict security and control measures have also affected Easter celebrations. Bishop Newey explained that Mass, traditionally celebrated on Holy Saturday evening, will be held at 5 pm in order to avoid the curfew imposed at night. In addition, Christians can celebrate Easter in churches and ceremonial places, but religious symbols cannot be displayed outside ceremonial places, so there are no street processions scheduled.

at last，Bishop Newey noted that the spirit of reconciliation motivates Christians, who pray for and work for peace despite “their homes burning”.

