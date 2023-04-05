05.04.2023 h 15:50 comments

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe

The alarm was raised by a passerby who noticed the collapsed wall and the fall of some stones from the ledge. The fire brigade checks are underway. Two years ago same problems with the tank

Still structural problems at the former Lucchesi factory, in via Cavour opposite the headquarters of the municipal police. After the cistern (read), today 5 April the roof showed signs of yielding, the alarm was raised around 3 pm by a passer-by who noticed the collapsed façade wall.

The firefighters intervened on the spot for the structural checks, for now via Cavour remains open but the Municipality is evaluating the possibility of closing it to guarantee safety (news being updated)

