Home News Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe [notiziediprato.it]
News

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe [notiziediprato.it]

05.04.2023 h 15:50 comments

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the roof is unsafe

The alarm was raised by a passerby who noticed the collapsed wall and the fall of some stones from the ledge. The fire brigade checks are underway. Two years ago same problems with the tank

Still structural problems at the former Lucchesi factory, in via Cavour opposite the headquarters of the municipal police. After the cistern (read), today 5 April the roof showed signs of yielding, the alarm was raised around 3 pm by a passer-by who noticed the collapsed façade wall.

The firefighters intervened on the spot for the structural checks, for now via Cavour remains open but the Municipality is evaluating the possibility of closing it to guarantee safety (news being updated)

Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:
05.04.2023 h 15:50


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  25 years in prison for a subject who abused a girl in Paz de Ariporo – news

You may also like

The Light of Heroes｜Never Forget, I Seek Relatives...

Jean Todt: “Leclerc like Max if only he...

Marriages and de facto unions can be carried...

During the visit of the Vice President, 600...

DARIO ARGENTO: DOORS INTO DARKNESS – In London...

FOOD INFLUENCES THE QUALITY OF SLEEP

Elvis Bárez arrives at the Vallenato Festival to...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Cryptocurrencies Could Eliminate 97% of Traditional Remittance Fees...

Murder on the Colorados del Búa road –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy