Striker Simon Terodde will leave FC Schalke 04 at the end of the season. The club announced on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old had informed those responsible the day before that he would not be extending his expiring contract. According to the club, it is the common wish of the club and the player to focus fully on the fight for relegation through the early decision.

Terodde played a key role in Schalke’s rise

“In the past few weeks there has been a lot of media speculation about my future. That’s a topic that neither the club nor I need in these trend-setting weeks,” said Terodde.

Terodde switched to Gelsenkirchen in the summer of 2021 and played a major role in Schalke’s promotion to the Bundesliga with 30 goals in the 2021/2022 season.

Most recently in the role of the Joker

This season he has three goals and one assist in 26 appearances and most recently only played as a joker under coach Thomas Reis. In total, he played 59 competitive games for Schalke, in which he was directly involved in 39 goals (33 goals, 6 assists).

He left it open how Terodde would continue after the season. However, he is not yet thinking of ending his career after this season. He definitely wants to continue playing, says Terodde.

“Simon is very important for our team and I am sure that he will do everything to say goodbye to Schalke 04 as a Bundesliga club,” says Schalke’s sporting director Peter Knäbel. Schalke are currently second to last in the table with 21 points – four points separate them from the saving bank.

TSG Hoffenheim, where the Royal Blues have to play on Easter Sunday, is still in 15th place on the saving bank. The home game against second-last Hertha BSC follows five days later. With a view to staying up in the league, there are two trend-setting games on the program.