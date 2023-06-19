Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 18 June – Bitter land

TV SERIES

Bitter land, the summary of the episode of 18 June

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Sunday 18 June on Canale 5



In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Sunday 18 June on Channel 5, Zuleyha has an illness in prison and is rushed to the hospital. Hatip informs Yilmaz and Fekeli that the woman has been hospitalized, accusing Demir of poisoning her. Behice invites Mujgan to make a new life in Istanbul without Yilmaz, but she is determined to win him back.

In the video above, you can relive the highlights of the June 18 episode.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

June 18, 2023

