Bitter land, today’s episode June 17 streaming – Bitter land

TV SERIES

The latest episode of the soap broadcast on Canale 5 is available on the Mediaset Infinity website









In the latest episode of the soap opera Bitter land (original title: Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Saturday June 17th on Canale 5, Zuleyha is being held in prison and Demir has entrusted their children to people outside the family despite Hunkar’s attempts to make him reflect on the consequences of his act.

Watch the full episode at streaming on demand in the video above.

They are Mediaset Infinity are available on demand also all the episodes of Bitter land already aired and the previews of the next episodes. On the same site you can find some curiosities about Bitter landfrom the locations to the huge production behind the making of the series.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS



