Bizarre Love Triangle, review of SED (2023)

After five albums behind them, a reflection of an impeccable career, it is now when those from Boiro have exceeded all expectations that have been and will be. and he sees that “Bizarre Love Triangle” (20) was a disk of highly intimidating dimensions. However, this vibrant indie dystopia goes even further. And he does it through the most fascinating set of songs of his entire career. Gonzalo oozes rage with thunderous stabs as in the Sabbathian “Buy a yacht” while Isa sings every day with greater conviction of the epic degree that she is capable of reaching with her vocal diction. Proof of them is the stretch, insurmountable, made up of “The Spectator”, “Golden Fish Death Song” y “Road”, with the rabid “Anti-Life Star” in between. Said shortlist of songs forms the emotional opus of a work in which the brutality of contrasts are the links that constitute an experience in which they are capable of sounding like World Domination Enterprises after detonating the atomic bomb, and also remind us why New Order is one of the indisputable references in his style book. Of the latter, we have evidence thanks to “Lonely Star”the first step of a journey in which enlightenment and nerve intensify at the stroke of genius.

Lean as in the most succulent banquets, Bizarre Love Triangle spokespersons for an intergenerational connection of the underworlds are shown, where their spyglass to the past is capable of making us believe in “Smells like sparking cologne” that My Bloody Valentine at some point played songs by The Stooges, or of dragging us into the mysterious tremor of “Dinosaur”, one of the two interludes that help to conceptualize a musical experience where noise, heavy metal, indie-rock, industrial throb, epic pop and eighties techno intersect in a path of paths, from which the Galician quartet emerges reinforced as a group most relevant of the national indie throughout this century.

Best of all, it gives the impression that they can even go further in future recording steps. About what Bizarre Love Triangle they become more accurate and wise with the passing of the years. Either that or they have literally sold their soul to the devil. In any case, now it’s time to delve into this work, belonging to that strange breed, almost extinct, of records that earn more with each listen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

