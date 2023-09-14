“BL”, the new video clip by Ángel Fe Garrido from Granada

Invent a winter It will be the long debut of Angel Faith Garrido. An album that moves from art pop with that exploratory desire that the Granada musician has always had. BL It is their new video single and a veiled window towards that invented winter.

BLsecond preview of the album Invent a winter, is a song that talks about one’s doubts when faced with relationship conflicts. A song that shows and measures the weaknesses and strengths of a character who clearly wants to recover in an optimistic way in the last verse; We must reach it to know that a door appears open.

Invent a winter It is the first album of Angel Faith Garrido. Twelve songs that move in artpop and in almost all aspects of indiefolk: psyfolk, chamberfolk, contemporary folk, antifolk or new-old folk. The melodies stand out: fragile and covered in harmonies and custom production; and the texts stand out: careful and precise at times more poetic with a clear load of images, and at other times more narrative with protagonists who show us their deepest emotions and stories. Ángel Fe’s voice is reciting or singing stories that speak either of relationships and breakup, or of loneliness and melancholy.

BLthe new single from Angel Faith Garridoavailable on Digital Platforms starting September 15.

“Inventing a winter” tour

Thursday September 14 at the Summer Market in the Delfos del Faz Complex in Mojacar (Almeria) 19 hours.

Thursday September 21 in the Synesthesia Room Barcelona 21 hours.

Saturday September 30 in La Tertulia Granada. 22 hours.