He Mallorca Live Festival surprises us by announcing two important names to its poster for its next edition. This time it’s about Black Eyed Peas –who will be one of the heads of the event– and the Catalan Bad Gyal.

American pop rap trio Black Eyed Peas will join the festival with his tons of hits for all audiences, while Bad Gyal will make clear the reasons why it has not stopped growing since its inception. They are the two new names with which the Mallorcan festival has surprised us.

And let’s continue to remember that the Mallorca Live Festival will take place between the days May 18 and 20, 2023 in it Old Calvià Aquapark (Mallorca). We could continue by saying that, up to now, names such as those of The Chemical Brothers, Vetusta Morla, Bomba Estéreo, Peggy Gou and Moderat, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Natos and Waor, Viva Suecia, The Dandy Warhols, Ayax and Prok, Second, The Reytons, León Benavente y Helena Hauff among many others.

The latest confirmations served to confirm the presence of the British The Kookswho have just starred in a successful tour of the country, from Quevedothe most listened to national artist of 2022 and the freshest group on the new independent pop rock scene, Las Madrileñas Ginebras. Three different styles and three most appetizing names to which a party was also added Cocoon within the framework of the festival, on Thursday 18, with the participation of Sven Väth, accompanied by Gregor Trasher, Emanuel Satie, Maurizio Schmitz, Sara de Araújo and Enric Ricone.

This will be the sixth edition of the Mallorca Live Festival and day tickets and season tickets are already available at www.mallorcalivefestival.com y Seetickets.com/es. There is also the possibility of obtaining accommodation packages plus subscriptions on the website of Logitravel.