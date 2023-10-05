black smoke over Osijek – Corriere TV

Authorities asked residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed

(LaPresse) A huge fire has broken out at the Drava International industrial complex in the city of Osijek, Croatia, spreading rapidly and sending thick dark smoke into the air. Large quantities of plastic stored in an open area on fire. Two firefighters who rushed to the scene to put out the fire were injured. Police said the fire forced the closure of a road. Some schools canceled classes for the day. The civil protection in the area invited citizens to “close the windows and not go out unless strictly necessary”. Burning plastic releases toxic gases, but the level of pollution was not immediately clear. (LaPresse)

October 4, 2023 – Updated October 4, 2023, 3:26 pm

