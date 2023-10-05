Home » black smoke over Osijek – Corriere TV
World

black smoke over Osijek – Corriere TV

by admin
black smoke over Osijek – Corriere TV

Authorities asked residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed

(LaPresse) A huge fire has broken out at the Drava International industrial complex in the city of Osijek, Croatia, spreading rapidly and sending thick dark smoke into the air. Large quantities of plastic stored in an open area on fire. Two firefighters who rushed to the scene to put out the fire were injured. Police said the fire forced the closure of a road. Some schools canceled classes for the day. The civil protection in the area invited citizens to “close the windows and not go out unless strictly necessary”. Burning plastic releases toxic gases, but the level of pollution was not immediately clear. (LaPresse)

October 4, 2023 – Updated October 4, 2023, 3:26 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Flames and clashes also reach the Iranian prison of Evin - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Bodies of Six Newborns Found at Dominican Republic...

Armita Geravand beaten for wearing a veil: another...

30th Anniversary Special Performance: Mainland Peking Opera Masters...

Oneohtrix Point Never, review of his album Again...

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Confirmed as Presidential...

Ukraine, the military analyst: “It is a de...

The Chaos of Japan’s Radioactive Management: The Mystery...

ELECTRIC CARS, WEAPONS TO UKRAINE, ARMENIANS AT THE...

Mystery in the Yellow Sea, the English 007...

The SIMs are now activated with SPID and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy